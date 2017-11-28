Grande Prairie man charged with 10 child porn-related offences

A 34-year-old man from Grande Prairie is facing 10 charges, including one count of making, printing or publishing child porn, after a year-long investigation.

RCMP and ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre last year.

They began to investigate and ended up conducting a search warrant at a home in Grande Prairie.

On Nov. 24, Ryan Lillie was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child porn; four counts of transmitting, making available or distributing child porn; and one count of making, printing or publishing child porn.

The accused was released on bail under several conditions that include:

· No contact with anyone under the age of 16 years unless supervised by an appropriate adult

· Not permitted to access the internet under any circumstance

· Not possess any electronic device capable of accessing the internet

· Not be found in any public location that has public access to computers and devices capable of accessing the internet

· Not to obtain or hold employment or volunteer at a location where it is reasonable to believe children under age 16 may be present

· Not be found within 75 metres of a public park, recreation facility, day care or other location where it is reasonable that children under age 16 and younger will be located

· Not reside in a home that has internet service

Lillie is set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Jan. 3.