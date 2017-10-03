Crime
October 3, 2017

Alberta high school security guard facing child porn charges

By Web Producer  Global News

A Grande Prairie man is facing child pornography related charges.

A 46-year-old Grande Prairie man has been charged with child pornography-related offences after an investigation and search of a home.

After receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre in Ottawa, RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant at a home in northeast Grande Prairie.

A man who worked as a contracted security guard in a local high school and other city facilities was arrested and charged.

On Monday, Brian Hanly was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

RCMP said the accused was released on bail with “strict conditions.” He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

“Police do not believe any local children were exploited in related to these charges,” RCMP said a news release.

