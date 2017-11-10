Alberta children’s services worker facing child exploitation charges

An Alberta Children’s Services employee has been charged with child exploitation-related offences.

Rae Neveu, 60, was arrested on Wednesday by the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and has been charged with child luring, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

ALERT said Neveu operated an unlicensed child-care home and he was an employee at the Stony Plain Children’s Services office.

Police said it doesn’t appear any children were physically harmed, but ICE believes Neveu was left alone with children at his home and while at work.

“The combination of the alleged offences and the suspect’s access to children poses an obvious concern. Our investigation will explore if any children were harmed, and we are soliciting information from the public,” Cpl. Cameron Dunn said.

Investigators said Neveu’s northeast Edmonton home was operating as an unlicensed private babysitting and child-care service for 10 years, with nine children using the services at the time of the arrest.

Neveu is also accused of having sexually explicit online chats with underage victims, where photos were exchanged, ALERT said.

His arrest came after a week-long investigation following a tip from the public.