London man facing 4 sex related charges

After an appearance in court Tuesday, a London man has been charged with sexually related offenses.

According to police, the charges laid involved two separate incidents.

Two of the charges are in relation to hiring a prostitute.

The 28-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault, publishing an intimate image without consent, and two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

A publication ban was issued during the hearing on any evidence presented.

London Police are asking anyone with information that may pertain to the case to reach out to ensure no further victims.

The man is to appear in court again on April 25.