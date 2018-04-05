Hotter temperatures predicted for Atlantic Canada by mid century: climate change study

A new study looking at the impact of climate change says major cities in Atlantic Canada will see more rain and more hot summer days by the middle of this century.

The Prairie Climate Change Centre compared a baseline of the climate from 1976-2005 to what can be expected in 2051-2080, given current trends.

It predicts the typical hottest summer day will be about three degrees warmer in St. John’s, 3.6 degrees higher in Halifax and about four degrees warmer in Charlottetown and Fredericton — rising in the New Brunswick capital from a mean of 33 Celsius to 37 Celsius.

The number of plus 25-degree days is also forecast to jump from a handful in St. John’s to 33, while Halifax and Charlottetown will see an extra 46 days from the current level of around 20 while the number of plus 30 Celsius days in Fredericton is expected to jump to 36 from seven.