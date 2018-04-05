Alberta Olympians honoured by Premier Rachel Notley

Alberta Olympic and Paralympic athletes were celebrated Thursday morning for their accomplishments at the Winter Games in PyeongChang.

A ceremony was held at the Alberta legislature, where 26 athletes were introduced by Premier Rachel Notley and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda.

“While the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games have concluded, the achievements of our athletes will be forever etched into history,” Notley said.

“The Games also provided all of the athletes, along with their teams, coaches, families and supporters, with memories that will last a lifetime. As we remember the podium finishes, we must also consider the incredible effect they have in inspiring the next generation of champions in Alberta and across the country.”

READ MORE: Canada wins silver in team luge event at Winter Olympics

Bobsledder Melissa Lotholz and luger Tristan Walker were among the Olympians recognized during the ceremony.

The two Olympians also spoke to kids Thursday at a school presentation about dedication and hard work as part of the Alberta Celebration of Sport Excellence.

Walker said his message to the younger generation is to remain open-minded.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new. That’s how both of us started in our journey in our sport and it took us to the Olympics,” Walker said.

“That’s going to be the big message is don’t be afraid to try something new and that could end up finding a passion, and chase your dreams that way.”

WATCH: Olympian Melissa Lotholz talks about life in Pyeongchang

The Olympians will wrap up the day as guests at the Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place.

There were 66 Alberta athletes at the 2018 Olympics and Paralympics.