Questions surround Regina business development

While spring weather hasn’t settled in yet, construction season is in full bloom.

From the Greens on Gardiner to a massive new building for Costco in the east end, new developments are continually sprouting up.

“There is a boom in Regina,” City Councilor Bob Hawkins said. “Resource prices have stabilized, that’s a big help. Agriculture is doing well, we have a lot of infrastructure construction in the city, everything from the stadium to the bypass that continues on.”

Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO, John Hopkins agrees.

Both say economic recovery and immigration are also playing a role.

“If there’s a certain critical mass that’s hit, other developments will come in terms of retail,” Hopkins explained. “It really depends on how filled out particular areas of the city are, whether it’s south with Harbour Landing or the east side of the city.”

Regina-based Harvard Developments caused a stir Tuesday when it released a brochure showing several big-name businesses in the Grasslands complex on its website.

An employee told Global News today, there are several irons in the fire when it comes to new tenants.

However, not all of the businesses listed on the brochure posted yesterday are done deals- including a hotly anticipated Olive Garden and stand-alone Starbucks.

The link to the document appears to have been removed from the developer’s website.

“Yes, there are changes and some things come in, sometimes the deals don’t close,” Hawkins said. “There’s continual movement like that, but overall the trend is for a lot of new businesses to come in.”

Harvard Developments says Costco will be in its new location by fall, with more potential tenants already in the works for the surrounding area.

In the meantime, the Olive Garden faithful will have to pile up on pasta elsewhere for now.