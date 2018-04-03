Olive Garden and Starbucks set to open in Regina’s Harbour Landing

Regina’s Harbour Landing is set to see the opening of two businesses in the near future.

A brochure for the Grasslands retail development in Harbour Landing predicts that retail sales in Regina are forecasted to increase 12.4 per cent to $6.3 billion over the next four years.

Among Harbour Landing’s new businesses set to open are Olive Garden, located by the Cabela’s, and Starbucks, which you’ll be able to find near the CIBC.

The brochure does not include any opening-dates, but instead, shows a red “coming soon” sticker over the logos.