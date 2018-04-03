Canada
April 3, 2018 8:37 pm

Olive Garden and Starbucks set to open in Regina’s Harbour Landing

By Online Producer  Global News

A brochure for the Grasslands retail development in Harbour Landing predicts that retail sales in Regina are forecasted to increase 12.4 per cent to $6.3 billion over the next four years.

File / Global News
A A

Regina’s Harbour Landing is set to see the opening of two businesses in the near future.

A brochure for the Grasslands retail development in Harbour Landing predicts that retail sales in Regina are forecasted to increase 12.4 per cent to $6.3 billion over the next four years.

Among Harbour Landing’s new businesses set to open are Olive Garden, located by the Cabela’s, and Starbucks, which you’ll be able to find near the CIBC.

The brochure does not include any opening-dates, but instead, shows a red “coming soon” sticker over the logos.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brochure
Cabelas
CIBC
Coming Soon
Harbour Landing
New businesses
Olive Garden
Regina
Saskatchewan
Starbucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News