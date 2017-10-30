Phase one of Regina Bypass Project complete

The Regina Bypass Project reached a milestone Monday with the completion of phase one.

Phase one of the $1.88 billion project wrapped up under budget and one day early.

“It’s showing that the P3 model works when it comes in on-budget and on time and we’re excited to open up,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “Obviously this is a big issue for safety and opening this bypass is going to eliminate a lot of concerns that we’ve had.”

The first phase of the project runs between Balgonie and Highway 33. The main focus of phase one was to divert large truck traffic around Regina, improve safety and help eliminate traffic congestion.

“This is the most populated side of the city and there was obviously bad accidents in the past and concentrating our efforts here was essential,” Regina Bypass Design Builders Project Director Alisdair Dickinson said.

Phase one includes new overpasses at White City, Balgonie and Tower Road, as well as new service roads in those areas.

While the project is on-time and on-budget, it did see a few roadblocks, including criticism over the width of the roundabout near Balgonie.

READ MORE: Balgonie overpass curbs to be modified following farmer complaints

The project also received push back from Balgonie residents after having blocked access to Highway 1 and only one-way out of the town.

READ MORE: Balgonie residents upset over closed road

“We’re going to put an emergency exit on the east side of the town for them, we’re going put some lights in for them, we’re going to address their concerns that way,” Marit said.

Phase two of the Regina Bypass Project will include a south route from Highway 33 to Highway 1 west, with new interchanges at Highway 6 and Highway 1. It will also include a west route from Highway 1 west to Highway 11 north, with overpasses at Hill Avenue, Dewdney Avenue, 9th Avenue and Highway 11. Phase two is slated for completion by October 31, 2019.