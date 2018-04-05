Winnipeg hosts national ringette championship, celebrating 40 years

The Canadian Ringette Championships will be held in Winnipeg April 8-14, and its not a new thing — this marks the 40th year of the championship.

Opening ceremonies will take place Sunday, April 8 at the Manitoba Centennial Concert Hall at 7 p.m.

Organizers paid a visit to Global News Morning on Wednesday.

WATCH: Members of the CRC say ringette is known for its philosophy of good sportsmanship

The tournament will bring hundreds of ringette players, officials and fans to our city.

The competition will feature 47 teams, with a total of 800 athletes, 230 coaches and managers and 52 officials.

RELATED: Manitobans named to national junior ringette team

Play will centre around two local facilities — the Seven Oaks Arena and BellMTS Iceplex — Monday through Friday next week, across three divisions — U16 AA, U19 AA and National Ringette League, through to the finals.

Medal games will be held at Bell MTS Place on Saturday April 14. Admission will be free, thanks to the support of sponsors and True North.

The first game will be played at 8:30 a.m., and the NRL Gold game goes at 3:30 p.m.

RELATED: Thieves target Okanagan ringette team

Organizers said ringette is the fastest game on ice and is a very team orientated sport in which older players mentor young girls through coaching and instructing.

The game is well known to anyone who grew up hanging out at the neighbourhood rink, playing or watching friends involved. It has gained a wider audience with events like Keira’s Winter Klassic, which celebrated the life of Winnipeg ringette player Kiera Bond who lost her fight with brain cancer in 2017.

The first ever national championship was also played in Winnipeg, in 1979 at Keewatin Arena, which is now know as Billy Mosienko Arena.