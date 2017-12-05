Evening News
Thieves target Okanagan ringette team

The Kelowna Ice Dragons were forced to play in a ringette tournament without their jerseys. The team’s coach, Clint McKenzie says a bag containing the team’s uniforms was stolen from their van outside their hotel.

The tournament was in Langley, and the ringette community rallied around the team lending them replacement jerseys for the weekend.

Coach McKenzie says the jerseys are sentimental to the team and hopes they’ll turn up.
