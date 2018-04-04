Okanagan man identified, police seek info about his last day alive

A Peachland painting business owner has been identified as the man who was found dead in a truck near Myra Canyon March 22.

Alexander Louis Hegedus’ death is at the center of a Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigation.

Police have not released any information about why his death may have been a crime.

As police await autopsy results, they’re asking for witnesses to Hegedus’ last day alive to come forward.

“The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is now releasing a photograph of Alex Hegedus, in hopes of encouraging potential witnesses to come forward with any contacts they may have experienced or sightings they may have had of Alex Hegedus on Thursday March 22, 2018 in the Kelowna, West Kelowna and or Peachland areas,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, said.

The 54-year-old’s body was discovered in his truck on Myra Canyon Forestry Road, east of Kelowna.

Police say Hegedus was wearing white painter’s paints and a white t-shirt with his company logo on the front left chest area on the day he died.

He was last seen driving his dark grey Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck with canopy on March 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crime tip line at 250-470-6236 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.