Crime
April 3, 2018 11:04 am

Halifax-area RCMP investigating arson at construction site

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say an arson at a Middle Sackville construction site caused more than $2,000 in damages.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
A A

Halifax District RCMP are investigating an arson at a Middle Sackville construction site that caused more than $2,000 in damages.

Police say the suspicious fire happened before 2 a.m. on March 31 at a residential construction on Executive Drive.

The suspect or suspects appeared to have set a fire that destroyed a temporary power meter, a portable toilet and a pile of lumber.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
construction site arson
Construction site fire
Halifax District RCMP
Middle Sackville NS
RCMP
Suspicious Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News