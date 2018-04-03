Halifax-area RCMP investigating arson at construction site

Halifax District RCMP are investigating an arson at a Middle Sackville construction site that caused more than $2,000 in damages.

Police say the suspicious fire happened before 2 a.m. on March 31 at a residential construction on Executive Drive.

The suspect or suspects appeared to have set a fire that destroyed a temporary power meter, a portable toilet and a pile of lumber.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at (902) 490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.