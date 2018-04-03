Toronto’s new ‘flex-post’ school zone traffic signs subject of complaint in Davisville

Toronto’s new “flex-post” traffic calming signs being tested at 12 school locations across the city have already received a complaint just two weeks after the pilot project was launched.

City officials confirmed to Global News that some of the signs, which are placed in the middle of the roadway between lanes, are obstructing vehicles from passing by on Davisville Avenue.

“Our initial assessment indicated that the road had sufficient clearance around the sign, but when cars parked adjacent to the sign, we observed traffic slowing significantly or moving around the sign into oncoming traffic,” city spokesperson Cheryl San Juan said.

San Juan said two signs have so far been removed due to safety concerns.

“The purpose of the pilot is to observe how the signs perform in various conditions, with a focus on safety,” San Juan said. “These findings will help to inform our guidelines for sign placement requirements for any potential future installations.”

Officials said staff will meet this week to consider options to reinstate the signs at the Davisville location or find alternate locations.

The pilot project is just one of the measures announced by city officials in March to curb pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

The Vision Zero Road Safety Plan for 2018 includes installing new pedestrian crossovers, the introduction of speed radar signs in school zones and speed-enforcement campaigns by Toronto police.