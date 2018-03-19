Canada
Toronto police launch 2-week road safety campaign as students return from March Break

Toronto police are launching a two-week road safety campaign beginning on Monday as part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate serious collisions and pedestrian fatalities.

Police said they will focus their traffic enforcement efforts on offences identified as contributors to killed and seriously injured (KSI) collisions.

These offences include speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving behaviour.

The “Slow Down Toronto” campaign will start on March 19 and end on April 1.

 

 

