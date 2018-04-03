400-pound family treasure goes missing en route from Newfoundland to Fort McMurray

In 2016, the Falle family lost nearly everything they owned when a wildfire ripped through Fort McMurray and as they try and rebuild, another sentimental piece of furniture has vanished.

With just one hour to pack up and flee in May 2016, Ralph Falle thinks back to the “stupid things” he grabbed in a panic: his hockey bag and dog toys.

Thankfully, his wife decided to take a few family photos with them before they were forced out.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray embraces plan to bolster wildfire prevention in region

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.

Soon after, their alarm company notified them that something was wrong with their house. When they returned, it was to a pile of ash. They lost everything they’d owned for 25 years.

Nearly two years later, as they prepared for their first Easter in their new home in Fort McMurray, the Falles were anxiously awaiting a key piece of new furniture: a table made from juniper trees, complete with numerous personal touches.

READ MORE: Couple who are still rebuilding after Fort McMurray wildfire wins $1M lottery prize

“My dad harvested the wood from my grandfather’s land back home in St. George’s,” Falle explained.

From there, his cousin did most of the labour.

“[He] cut all the logs and sanded all the logs and put it all together. He was sending me pictures every step of the way.”

He even included old barn keys from their grandfather’s barn into the design.

On March 8, the table was shipped from Corner Brook, N.L. to Fort McMurray, Alta. It was scheduled to arrive March 20 — just in time for Easter.

But nearly two weeks later, the table still hasn’t arrived. The shipping company can’t find it.

“To lose something that’s four feet wide by eight feet long and 400 pounds, it just blows my mind — how that can happen this day and age?”

For their first big family meal on Easter, the Falles borrowed a table.

“Dinner went off without a hitch. It was fantastic and everyone had a great time. We didn’t let the fire get us down and so we sure as hell weren’t going to let this get us down neither. We’re just happy to be home. That’s the main thing.”

Now, they’re just hopeful their special table will eventually be found.

“This table was really the crown jewel in the home,” Falle said. “It’s just heartbreaking to lose it.”

His advice to others shipping things across the country?

“Hindsight being what it is, I would definitely do some investigating. Even googling the companies. Look at some reviews. If there’s any reviews about losing items, steer away for sure.”

Global News reached out to the shipping companies involved on Monday evening.