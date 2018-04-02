Snowy spring blues: Lethbridge residents fed up with April’s winter-like conditions

It may be spring but the winter blues are settling into Lethbridge.

“It’s Canada but still, it won’t stop,” Karolina Sadza said as she hid from the snow in a local coffee shop on Monday.

“I can’t stand snow, so I’m ready for it to be over at anytime,” said Cassie Bauer at a nearby table.

More snowfall warnings to start the week are beginning to baffle people.

“I was talking to my stepdad actually about this the other day,” Shannon Stone said. “He has lived here for 25 years. He can’t remember a year that Lethbridge has had snow this far into the year in his entire history of living here, so it’s pretty crazy.”

“I’m kind of tired of the cold and snow,” Jessica Siemens said. “I just want to have nice spring weather, because it should be spring.”

Visitors to the city are also a bit frustrated.

“It should be time to enjoy biking outside,” Sadza said. “But every time we come down here, it’s always the same story — snow, snow, snow.”

The recent spring tease of warmer weather isn’t helping matters.

“When you have those 5 C, 10 C days, and those get snatched away from you so quickly, it’s really disheartening,” Stone said.

So what can you do to fight the snowy spring blues?

Stephanie Emond, a personal trainer at the YMCA, says exercise is a great way to help bump up your morale.

“Movement and exercise releases some feel good chemicals in our brains,” she said.

But if you can’t make it into the gym, or don’t have time for a workout, there are other things you can do to chase away the blues.

“Drink your water,” Emond said. “If you don’t love water, you can throw in a little bit of lemon [or] some raspberries to add some flavour, or a cup of tea — non-caffeinated tea is great for hydration. As well, always just eating the rainbow. So having some colourful healthy foods on your plate, and then movement is very important as well.”

In terms of comparing it to the worst April 2 on record, the most snow on the ground was 20 centimetres back in 1977, with the greatest snowfall amount being 9.1 cm in 1968, according to Environment Canada.

As for April 2, 2018, we’ll have to wait and see the numbers.