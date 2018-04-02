Montreal police end river search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

After a weekend of intense searching in the Rivière-des-Prairies, Montreal police say, for now, they have cancelled their underwater search for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

“Because of the water speed now — it’s getting dangerous,” said Montreal police inspector Ian Lafrenière.

“There will still be police officers on the land trying to find Ariel. We still have an investigation going on with investigators from the Major Crimes Unit, but for the moment, there won’t be any search in the water.”

Kouakou has been missing since March 12, after he left his home in Ahunstic-Cartierville to meet a friend.

On Friday, police got help from a specially trained dog on loan from the Nova Scotia RCMP, who searched the river.

A boat belonging to Hydro-Quebec also cruised along the shores of the river, breaking up the ice.

Saturday, searches along the shore continued as volunteers scoured for any clues of the missing boy.

The boy’s father reiterated he believes his son was abducting, stating that he wants police to focus more efforts on that theory, instead of believing he accidentally fell into the river.

“We don’t believe this [abduction] is what happened. Why that is? Because we have some videos bringing the kid to the Park des Bataliers,” explained Lafrenière.

“We also have a very credible witness that saw him in the park, actually she spoke with him, so this is the last person that spoke with him. We have no videos, no witnesses seeing him going out of the park.”

Lafrenière says investigators have met and questioned over 40 people.

“People are more than welcome to show up, more than welcome to call us on 911 if they have anything to report to us,” said Lafrenière.

The command post will be moved from Galeries Normandie to Police Station 10 (11756 O’Brien Blvd.) in Cartierville.