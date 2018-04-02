Politics
April 2, 2018 8:18 am
Updated: April 2, 2018 8:33 am

White House Easter Egg Roll expected to draw nearly 30,000 people

The White House is opening the gates for its biggest social event of the year, the annual Easter Egg Roll.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are hosting Monday’s festivities on the South Lawn for a crowd of nearly 30,000 adults and children. That’s larger than last year, Trump’s first year in office, when the White House said it expected 21,000 attendees.

The first lady announced last week that lawn bowling has been added to a roster of festivities that includes the tradition of rolling of hard-boiled eggs across the lawn. There’s also a nook where Mrs. Trump and other officials will take turns reading books and a station for kids to make greeting cards for U.S. troops.

