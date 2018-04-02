Police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police-involved shooting in Sudbury on Sunday.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened at the city’s downtown transit terminal.

Officers with the Greater Sudbury Police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at around 6:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after break-in suspect shot in Cambridge

The SIU says “there was an interaction between officers and the man, and one officer discharged his firearm.”

The man was taken to hospital, and the SIU has assigned a team of six investigators to the incident.

In its own news release, the police service says the man was “aggressive,” and that he remains in hospital.