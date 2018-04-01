Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Bethany

A man in his 30s is in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Bethany, Ont. on Sunday.

It happened on Highway 7A around 12 p.m., near the General Store and LCBO in the village of Bethany.

The victim was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The roadway was closed off between Wilson Street and Ski Hill Road for several hours.

No charges have been laid and police say the investigation is ongoing.