Tractor-trailer crash closes Highway 7A in Bethany

A section of Highway 7A in the City of Kawartha Lakes is expected to be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer crashed on Tuesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are on scene where a tractor trailer carrying large parts for wind turbines has rolled, according to Const. Jackie Hildenbrand.

Two witnesses tell CHEX News the tractor trailer was being escorted by OPP at the time of the crash around 11 a.m.

Highway 7A east of Highway 35 to Porter Road in the community of Bethany is closed. The area is approximately 30 kilometres south of Lindsay.

A reopening time has yet to be determined. No word yet on if there are any injuries.