Man dead after collision between HSR bus and car near Gage Park
A man has died after an overnight collision between a car and an HSR bus near Gage Park.
Emergency services were called to the area of Gage Avenue South and Lawrence Road shortly before midnight on Saturday for a report of a motor vehicle collision.
Hamilton Police say a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Lawrence Road when it crossed over into the oncoming lane, crashing into an HSR bus travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car was a 19-year-old Hamilton man who was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Three other people inside the car were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the bus driver and two passengers on the bus were not injured in the crash.
Hamilton Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Hewko at (905) 546-4755 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
