Flames hold off Edmonton Oilers rally to end losing streak

The Calgary Flames snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday night with a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

“We were happy with the start, getting the first goal; but we weren’t happy with the next three,” head coach Todd McLellan said after the game.

Less than three minutes into the game, Flames goalie Mike Smith gave the puck away behind his own net. Zack Kassian centred to Anton Slepyshev who had an open goal for his fifth of the season. The Flames challenged the goal for offside, but the video review went the Oilers way and the goal stood. Calgary tied it four minutes later when Dougie Hamilton beat Cam Talbot high to the glove side. Garnet Hathaway beat Talbot from long range shorthanded, then Mikael Backlund slid in a rebound to make it 3-1 Flames with 4:32 left in the first period. That was the end of the night for Talbot, having allowed three goals on seven shots. Al Montoya took over in goal.

Mike Cammalleri scored the only goal of the second period when he deflected Andrej Sekera’s point shot. It was Cammalleri’s first goal since December 21.

The Oilers had several chances in the third but couldn’t find the equalizer. Smith stopped Rattie on a one-time with 10:43 left, then stopped a quick shot from Kassian just over a minute later. The Oilers applied pressure with Montoya pulled in the last minute, but Smith again held the fort.

Smith finished with 34 saves. Connor McDavid was held without a shot on goal for just the third time all season. The Oilers were 0/5 on the power play.

The game featured some nastiness in the third period. After slashing Mark Giordano in the front of the Flames net, Milan Lucic exchanged punches with Smith before the two were separated. Once Lucic was out of the box, he fought Tanner Glass. The bout left Glass with a cut on the left side of his face.

“When a guy comes at you, you want to respond, so I’m sure it’s water under the bridge for now until we play them again next year,” Lucic said.

The Oilers, 34-39-6, will visit Minnesota on Monday.