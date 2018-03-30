Woman injured in Macleod Trail crash in Calgary

A woman was sent to hospital Thursday night after she was struck by a car as she got out of her vehicle on Macleod Trail near Canyon Meadows Drive in Calgary.

Police said the woman was initially involved in a two-car crash on Macleod Trail. She got out of her car and was then struck by another vehicle, officers said.

She was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail for several hours Thursday night to investigate.

There have been no updates from police on the victim’s condition.