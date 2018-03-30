Winnipeg man celebrates decade of 25L water challenge

From the bathroom to the kitchen and to the office, how much water do you use in a day?

A Winnipeg man has been challenging himself every March to use only 25 litres per day. This year he’s celebrating a decade of cutting back.

“I did some calculations and tried to figure out approximately how much I would need to wash myself, wash my laundry, do my dishes, drink, etc. And I came up with the number 25 that I thought was reasonable to give a challenge and be something doable,” Kevin Freedman said.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers challenging others to cut water consumption

To put things into perspective, Statistics Canada says the average Manitoban uses 306 litres of water each day – that’s more than 600 water bottles.

So how does he do it?

He uses five or six litres to do laundry, four litres to wash himself, three to drink, and the waste water is used to flush the toilet.

READ MORE: This is how much water Canadians waste

“I think we can all rally behind the need to use less water, then maybe some of those other environmental initiatives can start to take place,” he said. “At least reducing your water use by a little bit is not something that’s really going to change your life.”

Freedman says even if people can’t make the drastic cut to their water use, he challenges people to reduce their use by 25 litres.

Tips to reducing water use: