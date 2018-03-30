British Columbia
March 30, 2018 12:56 pm

Fire at Burnaby ‘hoarder’s house’ sends man to hospital

By Online News Producer  Global News

Crews fought a blaze at a Burnaby home.

A man is in hospital after a two-alarm fire at a Burnaby home early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Sumas Street in North Burnaby. Crews arrived to find a fully-involved blaze and had to rescue a man who collapsed after trying to re-enter the house.

Firefighters said the blaze was tough to fight because there were so many items inside the home.

“It was what we refer to as a ‘hoarder’s house,'” Acting Asst. Chief John Titley of Burnaby Fire said. “It was quite messy inside for us to perform a proper search and extinguish the fire.”

The house suffered extensive damage and won’t be habitable for some time, Titley said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

