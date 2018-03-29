Lethbridge to host 2020 Alberta Summer Games

Thousands of young athletes will descend on Lethbridge for the 2020 Alberta Summer Games.

Lethbridge has been named the official host city for the competition, which is set to see more than 3,000 competitors, ages 11 to 17, take part from across the province.

“Congratulations to the City of Lethbridge and the Lethbridge Sport Council on their successful bid to host the 2020 Alberta Summer Games,” said Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, in a statement. “The Alberta Summer Games are an important part of that foundation and make life better for Albertans.”

READ MORE: Alberta Summer Games mean big economic boost for host communities

The games will include a variety of sports such as cycling, baseball, triathlon and beach volleyball.

“Having just witnessed the excitement of our local athletes as they headed off to the Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Lethbridge is thrilled to have the opportunity to provide that same experience for thousands of Alberta Summer Games athletes in 2020,” said Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman.

The provincial government plans to spend $420,000 in support of the Summer Games, including a grant of $70,000 through Alberta Sport Connection.

Each participant is to qualify for competition through zone playoffs for each sport, held across the province.

Host communities take in about $3 million as a result of the games, according to the Alberta government.