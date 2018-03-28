Concerns raised on social media over ambulance response to Eastern Passage fire

A fire that burned through a Hines Road residence in Eastern Passage Tuesday evening has caused criticism online over what residents perceived as a lack of ambulances.

But the Deputy Chief of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Roy Howlett says there is nothing to worry about.

Although Howlett acknowledged there was no ambulance on stand-by while crews fought the inferno, he wasn’t concerned that any lives would be endangered due to a potential medical emergency.

“It’s actually in our collection agreement that the Division Commander will request an ambulance but where we don’t have a contract with EHS to guarantee an ambulance, that’s something where I’ve seen in the past, when they can, they do but I appreciate that when they have their call volume stacking up, they need to rest their calls,” he said.

In an email statement to Global News, Emergency Health Services [EHS] spokesperson Jean Spicer, said the following:

“Although there are times EHS provides standby for police and fire-related calls, if there is no immediate need for paramedic assessment and treatment, EHS crews may be dispatched to active calls. IF a medical need surfaces, paramedics will response immediately.”

Howllet says he has “faith” that ambulances would immediately respond in the event of a medical emergency but added that fire crews are also adequately trained to handle those situations.

“All of our members are also trained to medical first response. In the event that one of our members was seriously hurt, our vehicles are all lights and siren capable and if there was no ambulance, the division commander would have made that call, to take any injured firefighter to the hospital, code one, lights and siren,” he said.