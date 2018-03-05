Fire crews battle fire at multi-unit building in Halifax

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 5000-block of Victoria Road in south end Halifax on Monday evening.

The call came in at around 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Queen Street.

The area was blocked off as firefighters continued to battle the blaze, which Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett said was still not under control as of 7:15 p.m.

Fire crews are at a home at Victoria Road and Queen Street to put out a fire. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/lP9TtKB1bl — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) March 5, 2018

“It’s still right now a very fluid scene,” he said. “The crews are working pretty hard. The way the building is designed and is structured on the insides, we have multiple crews on multiple sides.”

Hollett said there were no reports of any injuries.

He confirmed a dog was rescued from the multi-unit dwelling.

“Frank” was rescued by fire crews. His owner said he carried a toy out in his mouth. All safe now. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/3C7sIoHkFh — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) March 5, 2018

According to two residents, at least 10 people live there. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/FAxqc6bmV1 — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) March 5, 2018

He said it was too early to say how much damage the building sustained, but there is heavy fire, water and smoke damage.

Crews are on top of the roof with an axe. Some light smoke appears to be coming out of the upper floor. pic.twitter.com/PwsHOpyMqA — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) March 5, 2018

With files from Steve Silva