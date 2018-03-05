Fire crews battle fire at multi-unit building in Halifax
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in the 5000-block of Victoria Road in south end Halifax on Monday evening.
The call came in at around 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Queen Street.
The area was blocked off as firefighters continued to battle the blaze, which Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett said was still not under control as of 7:15 p.m.
“It’s still right now a very fluid scene,” he said. “The crews are working pretty hard. The way the building is designed and is structured on the insides, we have multiple crews on multiple sides.”
Hollett said there were no reports of any injuries.
He confirmed a dog was rescued from the multi-unit dwelling.
He said it was too early to say how much damage the building sustained, but there is heavy fire, water and smoke damage.
With files from Steve Silva
