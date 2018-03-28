Suspects wanted in general store break-in in Clarington

Durham police are looking to identify two suspects after a break and enter at a general store in Clarington earlier this month.

On March 9, police responded to a break and enter call at Orono’s General Store on Main Street.

READ MORE: Trio arrested following pharmacy robbery in Lindsay

“Witnesses saw two males running from the store with property in their hand,” police said.

The suspects were not found. Police say video surveillance shows two suspects breaking the front glass door and entering the store where they took the cash register till containing money.

Police are looking to identify two suspects after a break and enter to a general store in Clarington. https://t.co/Fx06GQlO2X pic.twitter.com/Mgz8XX6PSd Story continues below — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) March 28, 2018

“The suspects then fled on foot in a northbound direction to a nearby vehicle and drove off,” police said.

Both suspects are Caucasian in their mid 20s.

READ MORE: Oshawa man charged with breaks-ins in Durham, City of Kawartha Lakes

One suspect is described as having a medium build who was wearing black gloves, a black (or dark blue) hooded sweatshirt with orange sleeves, blue jeans, white checkered shirt underneath the hooded sweatshirt and black DC shoes.

The other suspect has a slim build and was wearing white gloves, a black winter hooded jacket, black scarf around his face, black shoes and blue jeans.

Police believe the suspects were in a white Honda Civic with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.