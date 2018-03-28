OPP, Kingston-area municipal police forces participating in April gun amnesty

The Ontario Provincial Police and municipal police forces will start a campaign on April 1 to dispose of unwanted firearms.

The firearms amnesty program will run for the entire month.

“The initiative is designed to help members of the community safely and easily dispose of unwanted or illegally owned firearms, weapons or ammunition,” the OPP noted in a news release.

Police say many firearms used in crime often originate from break-ins.

Kingston, Brockville and Belleville police forces are also participating in the amnesty program.

“The gun amnesty program is a good opportunity for people to dispose of unwanted firearms without facing penalties and reduces the risk that they might be stolen and used for criminal purposes,” said Belleville Deputy Police Chief Mike Callaghan.

Police stress that unwanted guns should not be taken to any police station and those who want to dispose of their weapons should contact police to arrange for an officer to pick them up.