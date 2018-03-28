Matthew Good B.C. concert delayed after singer collapses on stage in Edmonton

The Matthew Good and Our Lady Peace concert set to take place in B.C. Wednesday night has been delayed following Good’s collapse on stage in Edmonton Tuesday.

The concert, scheduled to take place at the CN Centre in Prince George Wednesday, will now take place on Thursday, March 29.

The bands say all tickets purchased for the March 28 show will be valid on Thursday, March 29.

Good, 46, collapsed onstage while performing at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The band confirms he has been battling pneumonia and he was taken to the hospital.

READ MORE: Matthew Good collapses on stage in Edmonton

A video was posted to Instagram on Tuesday night that showed Good slumped over as he was carried off stage.

Another video shot by a concertgoer shows Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida address the crowd after Good collapsed. Maida told the crowd that Good collapsed due to pneumonia.

“[Matthew Good] wanted to do the show and he tried to do it and you saw what happened,” Maida told the crowd before encouraging them to applaud for the Hello Time Bomb singer.

Any ticket holders for the Prince George show who now cannot make the Thursday performance will be able to get refunds. Contact the TicketsNorth Box Office at the CN Centre, or phone 1-855-925-6027.

At this time, the Kelowna show on March 30 and the Abbotsford show on March 31 remain unchanged.

WATCH: Singer of Our Lady Peace talks to crowd after Matthew Good collapses on stage in Edmonton

-With files from Phil Heidenreich