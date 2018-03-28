Matthew Good collapses on stage in Edmonton

Fans of B.C. rock musician Matthew Good took to social media on Tuesday night to offer their thoughts and prayers to the 46-year-old after he collapsed onstage while performing at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

A tweet posted to Good’s Twitter account confirmed the singer had been taken to hospital.

“Matt’s been under the weather recently, but still wanted to go on with the show,” the Tweet reads. “Unfortunately he couldn’t carry on with the performance, and as a precautionary measure he has been taken to the hospital. We’ll keep everyone updated.”

Good’s Twitter account did not elaborate on what caused the musician to feel under the weather.

As Raine said on stage tonight, Matt’s been under the weather recently, but still wanted to go on with the show. Unfortunately he couldn’t carry on with the performance, and as a precautionary measure he has been taken to the hospital. We’ll keep everyone updated. — Matthew Good (@mattgood) March 28, 2018

A video was posted to Instagram on Tuesday night that purportedly showed Good slumped over as he was carried off stage.

Global News has not been able to verify the video’s authenticity.

Another video was being circulated online in which Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida addressed the crowd after Good collapsed.

One person tweeted that a doctor who was sitting next to her ran up to the stage to help Good when he collapsed.

For those worrying & wondering, @mattgood is headed to hospital, and had been battling pneumonia. We had a doctor right beside us who ran on the stage, so he had immediate care, thank God.#yeg — Karlynn Johnston (@KitchenMagpie) March 28, 2018

Tuesday marked the second night that Good was to perform in Edmonton along with Canadian rock heavyweights Our Lady Peace.

The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium declined comment on the incident. Global News has reached out to the agency that represents Good for more information.

