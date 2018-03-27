Kingston man allegedly punched woman in face after she refused to dance with him

A local Kingston man has been accused of punching a woman in the face three hours after she refused to dance with him.

According to police, the 19-year-old man went to a bar on Princess Street in the downtown area on Mar. 24 around 10 p.m. While he was at the bar, he approached a group and tried to dance with them. After they refused, police said the accused shoved two of the women in the group and then wandered off.

Several hours later, around 1 a.m., police said the group was once more accosted by the young man when they were leaving the bar. He was reportedly swinging his arms around and hurling insults at them.

The man then punched one of the women in the group in the eye, knocking her to the ground. Paramedics were called to the scene because the victim was in need of medical attention.

The manager of the bar found police officers on patrol and was able to point out the accused.

The accused was then arrested and was later released with charges of assault to be determined in court at a later date.