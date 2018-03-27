Revised Yaletown street parking to begin trial period

A new Yaletown street design, drafted in collaboration with affected businesses, will be trialled on Mainland Street and Hamilton Street.

The revised design will retain angled parking, providing 117 spots. This number could be higher if some of the 60 garbage bins currently on the streets can be moved or contained. The new street design comes after a life safety issue identified by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS).

According to the City of Vancouver, 57 parking spots will be lost in the re-design.

In order to meet requirements, many of the angled parking spaces will need to be shortened, limiting parking access to longer vehicles and requiring drivers to park properly.

VFRS spokesperson Jonathan Gormick stated that safety hazards began with the addition of these angled parking spaces in 2010.

“The design that will be trialled gives us an opportunity to win back some of the parking spaces that are currently taken by dumpsters,” said Annette O’Shea, executive director of the Yaletown Business Improvement Association, in a release. “We feel confident that with some innovative signage and on street design, drivers will find it easier to park, and easier to find a parking spot in Yaletown.”

Originally, the City intended to replace all angled parking on Hamilton Street and Mainland Street with parallel parking, leaving 120 parking spots and meeting the VFRS requirements.

The City will monitor how street parking, lots, loading zones, and taxi stands are used in the area following the trial, and will work with stakeholders to ensure good access to the neighbourhood is maintained.

The City is also working to provide additional short-term parking on neighbouring streets and parkades.

Beginning in early April 2018, the trial is expected to be implemented in phases and will be evaluated for up to a year.