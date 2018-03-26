Traffic
March 26, 2018 11:52 pm
Updated: March 26, 2018 11:56 pm

Rollover sends two to hospital in Kelowna

A vehicle landed on its side Monday night on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

RCMP are investigating after a pickup truck lost control on Harvey Avenue at Ellis Street in Kelowna Monday night.

The vehicle landed on the passenger side on the median, blocking the eastbound turning lane on Harvey.

No other vehicles were involved.

Both occupants of the pickup were able to exit the vehicle and walk to awaiting ambulances.

No word on how the crash happened.

