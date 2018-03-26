Winnipeg’s female drivers targeted by fake mechanic

If you’re a woman driving around the northeast end of the city, watch out.

There’s a suspicious man in his twenties scamming female drivers.

According to Winnipeg police, the man reportedly flags down women then tells them there’s a mechanical problem with their car.

“He’s hoping somebody’s not going to know what a sway bar is when he says ‘Hey, I was driving behind you and your sway bar is loose. I’m a mechanic, I can just tighten that up for you right now and cost of this little piece is $50 – I won’t charge you for labour,'” Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

“And he’s really not doing anything, but he’s getting money for it.”

Two women have fallen victim to the ploy, one paying the man $50 and the other forking over $90.

Const. Skrabek said four more skeptical women went to get second opinions, and were each told by certified mechanics that there was nothing wrong with their respective cars.

“The bulk of the incidents are happening sort of the north side of the city and the north east side of the city,” Const. Skrabek said. “So we’re talking North End, Elmwood, a little bit into Transcona.”

While she said police aren’t trying to arrest the man because he’s not actually committing a criminal offence, they would like him to stop his fraudulent scheme.

The man is described as approximately 5’10”, Caucasian with brown hair and occasionally sporting a neon construction vest to better fit the bill as mechanic. His car is a silver or grey sedan.

Police are reminding drivers to be cautious when engaging with people on the road, and to contact certified mechanics when dealing with car trouble.