Saskatoon police dog tracks down alleged driver of stolen SUV

A Saskatoon police dog tracked down a man who allegedly abandoned a stolen SUV after first leading officers on a chase.

Officers spotted the stolen Mazda Tribute just after 10 p.m. CT Sunday in the 600-block of 33rd Street West and followed it for several blocks in the Westmount neighbourhood before attempting a traffic stop.

Police said the driver pulled over briefly but then sped away.

Officers used a tire deflation device to try and stop the SUV but said the driver continued to flee.

At that point, police called off the chase due to concerns for public safety.

The SUV was located abandoned several minutes later in the 400-block of Avenue R South and the police dog was successful in tracking down the driver.

Officers said they seized two shotguns, a set of brass knuckles, a stolen license plate, and other property believed to have been stolen.

Among the charges the 39-year-old man is facing 23 are dangerous driving, evading police, and possession of stolen property. He was also wanted on numerous warrants.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.