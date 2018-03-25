13-year-old charged after stolen cash register recovered by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a stolen cash register was recovered in the City Park neighbourhood this weekend.

Officers were called to an armed robbery at a store in the 400-block of 3rd Avenue North shortly after 1:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Three people with bandanas covering their faces had entered the store and began to throw products around, according to police. One of them was reported to have a butcher knife.

Two employees locked themselves in a storage room while the cash register was stolen off the counter.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy a short distance away. The cash register was later found three blocks away from the store.

The man is facing charges of robbery, breach of recognizance as well as numerous outstanding warrants. The teen was charged with robbery.

Police said they are still trying to identify additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.