Rockets hit turbulence in second game against Tri-City Americans

Last night the Kelowna Rockets faced off against the Tri-City Americans in the second game of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs.

The Rockets led a hard offense, sinking six goals past Thursday’s star goalie Patrick Dea, but their lead slipped in the third period when the Tri-City Americans fought their way to the win.

The ice was on fire with goal-after-goal, but the game ended in favour of the Tri-City Americans 9-7, leaving the Kelowna Rockets in the dust.

The game-winning goal was a nail-biter. The American’s defenseman Jake Bean shot at the net and landed straight on the goal line, and Rockets’ defenseman Libor Zabransky shot it out of the danger zone, but Americans’left winger Isaac Johnson didn’t give up and backhanded it into the net. Left winger Nolan Yaremko ended the game with the final goal, securing their second win in the playoff series.

The Rockets will be looking for revenge in game three on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington.