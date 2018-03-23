Tri-City Americans take game one against Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets lost 5-0 to the Tri-City Americans Thursday night in game one of their best of seven series.

Goalie Patrick Dea credited with the shut-out for the Americans.

The Americans’ Morgan Geekie and Michael Rasmussen each taking two goals, Isaac Johnson one.

READ MORE: Michael Rasmussen and the Tri-City Americans face the Kelowna Rockets

James Porter stopped 27 of the 32 shots he faced in the Rockets goal as Kelowna out-shot Tri-City 39-32.

Tri-City now leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Game two isn Saturday, March 24th at 7:05pm at Prospera Place.