Tri-City Americans take game one against Kelowna Rockets
The Kelowna Rockets lost 5-0 to the Tri-City Americans Thursday night in game one of their best of seven series.
Goalie Patrick Dea credited with the shut-out for the Americans.
The Americans’ Morgan Geekie and Michael Rasmussen each taking two goals, Isaac Johnson one.
James Porter stopped 27 of the 32 shots he faced in the Rockets goal as Kelowna out-shot Tri-City 39-32.
Tri-City now leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Game two isn Saturday, March 24th at 7:05pm at Prospera Place.
