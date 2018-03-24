Springvalley Elementary School rallies community for mourning family

The Parent Advisory Council of Springvalley Elementary School in Kelowna brought together a community in mourning today.

The schoolyard was covered in empty cans and bottles as a part of a fundraiser for the van Gool family.

Loree Dubuque left behind two young stepsons and her partner Michael van Gool on March 13, after running back into a house fire to save the family pet.



READ MORE: Attempt to save pet cost Kelowna woman her life

“It’s so heartwarming. The circumstances are really sad but when you see everyone come together, you know that someone’s always going to be there for you,” Megan Elmhurst, PAC president said.

To date, $10,000 has been raised for the mourning family, but they are hoping to double that before delivering the money. The organizers think that they are close to reaching their goal of $25,000 after seeing the success of the bottle drive.

“There’s a lot of bottles here. I wouldn’t even want to hazard a guess here now, but it’s been great,” Bill Henthorn said. “I try to teach my kids just to help people out because someday people are going to come back and help you out.”

READ MORE: Fire that killed Kelowna woman deemed accidental

Bottles and cans are no longer being accepted, but monetary donations are still welcome.