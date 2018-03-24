Weather
March 24, 2018 5:44 pm

Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 74 vehicle collisions in 12-hour period

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP announced they responded to 74 vehicle collisions across Saskatchewan on Friday.

Saskatchewan RCMP announced Saturday they responded to 74 motor vehicle collisions over a 12-hour period the previous day.

Despite all the collisions that occurred across the province, only minor injuries were reported.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system tracked in to the Prairies and brought heavy snow and strong winds to southern Saskatchewan on Thursday night and Friday.

Widespread, reduced visibility in blowing snow occurred for much of Friday. Reported snowfall amounts varied widely from about five to 15 centimetres.

RCMP said the snow may have stopped, but roads could still be icy in sections. Drivers are advised to check the Highway Hotline for winter road conditions prior to heading out.

