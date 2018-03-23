RCMP asking drivers to avoid Highway 1, east of White City due to jack-knifed semi

The White Butte RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the eastbound area of Highway 1, approximately one kilometre east of White City after a semi jack-knifed and is now blocking traffic.

The RCMP is reminding travellers to slow down to ensure their own safety and the safety of others, and are advising to avoid highway travel altogether, especially if conditions are particularly poor in your area.

All drivers are recommended to pay attention to all warnings and travel advisories. For the best source of information regarding highway road conditions, visit the Highway Hotline.

Stay tuned for more updates.