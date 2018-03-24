Okanagan Hedley fans remain loyal, attend last Cageless tour concert

More than 3,000 Hedley fans enthusiastically took in, what could be, the Canadian band’s last concert Friday night.

The band announced an “indefinite hiatus” following their Kelowna concert after earlier sexual assault allegations leveled against the band’s lead singer, Jacob Hoggard.

As fans entered Prospera Place Friday, all who stopped to talk to Global News spoke of supporting the band.

Many stated they didn’t believe the allegations against Hoggard.

Hoggard posted a statement on Twitter on Feb. 28 about the allegations.

One man was having no luck selling two tickets outside the Kelowna venue. They were tickets he said his daughter had purchased on-line months earlier.

“She refuses to go because of the allegations against the lead singer,” Chris Jerstad said. “I come down here lots. And usually, it’s pretty easy to unload a concert ticket. Not tonight, apparently.”

While Hoggard admitted he “behaved in a way that objectified women,” he claims all sexual encounters have been consensual.

Hedley withdrew from the Junos this weekend in Vancouver and their management team has dropped them following the surfacing of sexual assault allegations.

Toronto police are investigating the claims.