Hedley thanks Peterborough fans for ‘standing behind us’ amid sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley took the stage at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Friday night to an energetic and boisterous crowd who cheered on the band throughout the entire show.

The Canadian pop-rockers took the stage just prior to 7:30 p.m. Opening acts Neon Dreams and Shawn Hook both pulled out of the band’s cross-Canada tour following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by the group and its lead singer, Jacob Hoggard.

READ MORE: Hedley’s management drops band amid sexual misconduct allegations

The band announced on social media they would be going on an indefinite hiatus following the tour, but that didn’t stop more than 1,500 fans from attending Friday’s show.

Hoggard posted a statement on Twitter on Feb. 28 about the allegations.

“I’m here to see Hedley for the fifth time, and my second meet and greet,” said Peterborough resident Patty Nisbett, a longtime fan of the band. “And I stand with Hedley until they are proven guilty.”

The concert lasted nearly two hours, and lead singer Jacob Hoggard took a moment before the final song to thank the crowd and address the allegations.

READ MORE: Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard sorry for ‘reckless’ treatment of women, band to take indefinite hiatus

“Peterborough, thank you for standing behind us and for believing in us and loving us every step of the way,” Hoggard said.”It’s fans like you that support us, that keep us doing what we do, because we couldn’t get through this without people like you.”

Hedley’s show this Sunday at Caesars Windsor has been cancelled by the venue, a Caesars Windsor spokesperson confirmed to the Canadian Press.

The band’s tour wraps up March 23. The group has said it would go on “indefinite hiatus” following the tour.