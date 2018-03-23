London Food Bank’s Spring Food Drive kicks off Saturday

The London Food Bank is asking the public for a helping hand as they get set to kick off the 31st annual Spring Food Drive.

The drive, starting Saturday, runs until Monday, April 2, and will see thousands of bags distributed to grocery stores and inserted into the London Free Press. The bags, when filled with food donations, can then be dropped off at London Fire Stations, grocery stores or directly to the Food Bank.

While all donations are appreciated, Jane Roy, co-executive director for the food bank, told 980 CFPL she hopes to see more baby items such as formula, diapers and baby food.

“About eight per cent of folks that actually come to us have kids that are two and under,” said Roy.

READ MORE: Seniors fastest-growing segment of London Food Bank users

While food may be in the name, the Spring Food Drive is also accepting non-food items such as toothpaste, toilet paper and laundry detergent. All donations received will be used by the Food Bank and 25 other agencies in the city.

Glen Pearson, co-executive director for the Food Bank, said that while demand this year may be slightly lower, food drives are still needed.

“We have to remember that we feed 9,000 individuals a month, plus an equivalent amount from all the other agencies that we help,” said Pearson.

“It seems to us that hunger has become a permanent part of our landscape.”

READ MORE: 29th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive a success: London Food Bank

The London Food Bank is no stranger to success.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive raked in over 50,000 pounds of food and last year’s Spring Food Drive saw Londoners donating over 2-million pounds of food.

Pearson added that this is a sign of the generosity in Londoners.

“People were really verifying that they want to reach to people in need,” said Pearson.

Anyone looking to volunteer can call the London Food Bank at 519-659-4045 or drop by the Food Bank’s location on Leathorne Street.