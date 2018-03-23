Trent Torpedoes swim club makes make a splash at provincial meet

The Trent Swim Club had an impressive run at a recent provincial meet in Markham, bringing home a total of four medals.

Standing 6 feet 4 inches, you would think swimming would come naturally to Ryder Linde Elmhirst, but that wasn’t the case.

“When I first started swimming, I was the slowest on the team,” Elmhirst said.

But the 16 year old has come along way in the four years he’s been training with the Trent Swim Club. At a recent provincial meet in Markham, Elmhirst he took home bronze. It was a big accomplishment for the Grade 11 student.

“When I was on the podium, I remembered last year when I was just struggling to qualify for the meet. So it feels really good to make it to the podium.”

Elmhirst wasn’t the only Torpedo who stood on the podium. The Trent Swim Club took home a total of four medals.

Rachel Chayer, 14, travels from Lindsay to train at the Trent pool every day. It’s her first year on the team and she placed top three in all of her events.

She says it was nice to do that at a provincial meet.

“I would like to get onto a national team, that’s my main goal,” Chayer said.

The Trent Swim Club will look to destroy the competition at its next meet in Markham in April.