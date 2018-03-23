Traffic restrictions during girder installation at new Saskatoon interchange

The next phase in the construction of a new interchange in Saskatoon is set to get underway.

Installation of the concrete structures that support the bridge deck of the overpass at College Drive/Highway 5 and McOrmond Drive will start on Monday.

Traffic will be restricted for roughly three weeks during the installation.

“During girder installation, traffic on Highway 5 east of our temporary intersection will be down to one lane,” said Bryan Zerebeski, the city’s interchange project manager.

“This restriction will be effective Sunday, March 25. Traffic will continue to flow normally west of our intersection to get into the neighbourhoods of Arbour Creek and Willowgrove.”

Crews will be installing 56 girders, ranging in length between 29 and 38 metres using a 250 tonne crane.

Once this work is complete, girders will be installed at the interchange under construction at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive.

The College/McOrmond interchange is scheduled to be completed by October, with the Highway 16/Boychuk interchange expected to be ready by mid-2019.